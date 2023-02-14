News19 Teacher of the Week is Kristie Sawyer

Teachers must always be prepared because you never truly know what might happen in the classroom.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — "So an average day in third grade, there's truly no average day,” says Sawyer. “You don't know what's coming for you, but it's a lot of fun."

Kristie Sawyer has worked in education for nearly a decade. A calling she realized as a student growing up in Lexington District Two.



"District two poured a lot into me,” says Sawyer. “I had a lot of amazing teachers throughout my career that really modeled how teaching is and showed me the way. It just overall changed my life on what teaching is and just opened my eyes to what all teachers can do."

Mrs. Sawyer was right. As a teacher, you never know how your day is going to unfold.

Her third-grade students were quietly reading when we stopped by to surprise her as our News 19 Teacher of the Week.



"Honestly, it caught me off guard and the kids could tell by my reaction,” says Sawyer. “I'm usually a very quiet person and in my classroom, I like it quiet, so when you come in, it was unexpected, but it was very welcoming and nice to hear that my name was being recognized for Teacher of the Week."

Students like Delilah Taylor we’re equally as excited about the big surprise.

"My mom and my dad watch the news all the time, every morning and night,” says Taylor. “So, I was like, oh, my, my dad's going to watch this, and he is going to be like, oh, that's my girl, that's my girl."

And this girl loves her favorite teacher.

"She's really nice to our classroom and she really appreciates it, and she takes care of us really nicely,” says Taylor. “She's so nice and kind and she buys stuff with her own money to give us a snack three days each week."



The principal at Wood Elementary says Mrs. Sawyer is a team leader. Not only just for her grade level, but for the whole school.

"One of the things that's really important here at Wood is that Wood learns and leads and it starts with our adults,” says Angela Brown. “Mrs. Sawyer has done an amazing job of building classroom culture and expectations. Not only does she love her kids, but she loves them enough to teach them how to act and how to move forward in their lives."



"I want these kids to remember third grade as one of those years that their teacher actually cared for them,” says Kristie Sawyer.

That’s why Kristie Sawyer is our News19 Teacher of the Week.