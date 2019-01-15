CHAPIN, S.C. — For more than a decade Jennifer Garnett has been educating students about the history of our country.

“I have people even my age that say they wish they would have paid more attention in high school,” said Garnett.

Garnett teaches U.S. History Honors and Geography Honors in Lexington Richland District Five.

When our team stopped by to surprise Mrs. Garnett as our News 19 Teacher of the Week, we walked into a discussion about war and conflict.

“We were talking about conflicts and she will find some way to connect that to football conflicts,” said Jeremiah Essig. “It really makes you think about the material.”

Essig is a freshman at Spring Hill High School in Chapin. He says he didn’t know what to expect at the beginning of the school year, but now he looks forward to learning about our nation’s history.

“This is definitely my favorite class,” said Essig. “She’s a fun teacher and connects a lot of things.”

The ability to connect the past and present has allowed Mrs. Garnett’s AP U.S. History classes to far exceed the national pass rate on the annual AP U.S. History exam for the last 10 years.

“If you take the time to build those relationships, students are much more willing to for me as a teacher,” said Garnett. “Once you establish that relationship their grades will speak for themselves.”

