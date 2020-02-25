BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The seventh grade students in Mrs. Peniston-Blair's class at Blythewood Middle School are well on their way to becoming scientists.

"Mrs. Peniston-Blair holds us to a high standard," said one of the students, Ashley Duncan. "Everyday she has a smile and is enthusiastic about teaching."

Duncan's teacher, Shirpolle Peniston-Blair has been in the classroom for more than two decades.

"I believe that in order for teachers to reach twenty-first century learners, we must be animated," said Peniston-Blair. "Students have so many distractions."

Peniston-Blair is a Columbia native and considers herself a "Hip-Hop Scientist." When News 19 stopped by her classroom, her students were doing an 'out of this world' assignment.

"We were making aliens based on their genetics," said Jaden Campbell. "She gave us the DNA codes to break them and turn them into aliens."

Campbell is the student who wrote in about his favorite teacher.

"I didn't think you guys would actually come," said Campbell. "She really deserves to be the News 19 Teacher of the Week."

If you know a teacher like Mrs. Peniston-Blair that deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom, you can email us a nomination at TOW@WLTX.COM