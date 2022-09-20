Elementary school teacher Stacy Wiley is News19's Teacher of the Week

“Energetic, caring and engaging,” words used to describe to this week's News19 Teacher of the Week.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stacy Wiley has been in the classroom for more than twenty years. A profession she’s come to love, but as a child, never imagined herself doing.

"As kids, we want to be veterinarians and things like that, but that kind of fizzled out, “said Wiley. “But it was my second-grade teacher crazy enough, that was one of my favorites, and here I am."



When we stopped by Ms. Wiley’s second-grade class at Springdale Elementary, they were learning about geography. A lesson that was quickly interrupted.

"I was like, oh my gosh, like, who is this man?” said Addilyn Hicks, a student in Ms. Wiley’s class.

It was a former co-worker that nominated Ms. Wiley’s to be the News19 Teacher of the Week.

An honor her students say is deserving.



"She is a very good teacher," said Wyatt Davis. "I love how she's very kind and polite to everyone."

One of the things her students love about her class is the reward system.



"If you, like, behave, she'll give us you a fuzzy,” said Hicks. “If you get like 10, you'll get like a prize out of the fuzzy store."

Prizes include stickers, pencils, and even special privileges.

Annette Ariail is in her first year as principal at Springdale Elementary in Lexington School District 2 and recognizes the gift she has in Ms. Wiley.

"She's passionate about what she does,” said Ariail. “She comes to any event that we have. She's always volunteering to help with everything that's needed. She's animated, there's always dancing and singing and movement going on in her classroom. She's just a wonderful teacher and a great place to be is in her classroom."



Her classroom is popular. Other teachers want their own children to be taught by this special educator.



"I don't even know if I have the right words for it,” said Wiley. “I mean, I really appreciate the nomination. It means the world to me.”