News19 Teacher of the Week: Gabrielle Davis

For more than a decade Ms. Davis has been making science relatable and relevant for her students.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The freshmen and sophomores in Gabrielle Davis's biology class at Westwood High School in Richland District 2 have the kind of educator who believes relevance is the key to learning.

Ms. Davis says her goal every day is to make sure her students are able to learn complicated concepts and apply them to their lives.

Davis's path to the classroom wasn't straight from college.

Before working in education she worked in a laboratory after graduating from South Carolina State University.

The Orangeburg county native says she's still very close to her favorite teacher; which is easy since she's her Mother, Gloria Davis. Her mom retired after 32 years in education as a speech pathologist and audiologist.

Davis's students describe her as extremely positive, a good friend with boundaries and the kind of educator who deserves to be recognized as Teacher of the Week.