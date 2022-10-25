x
Teacher Of The Week

News19 Teacher of the Week: Nicole Bishop

Nicole Bishop has taught students at every grade level from kindergarten to college.

IRMO, S.C. — The moment you walk into Nicole Bishop's second grade classroom at Irmo Elementary School you feel the energy and excitement of her students.

They're eager to learn, because in Mrs. Bishop's words, "learning doesn't happen in one area or in one way."

She's preparing her students to not only be lifelong learners but also teachers.

 When asked who is a teacher in Mrs. Bishop's class, every hand goes up with joy! 

Her teaching style after 28 years in education, includes more than what you can find in a textbook. 

Her classroom is described as a family, and with that there are lessons on kindness, being happy for others, and caring for friends when they need support.

If you know a teacher like Mrs. Bishop who deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom, email us at TOW@WLTX.COM. 

