News19 Teacher of the Week: Stephanee Seay

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You're never too young to learn how to become an author and an illustrator!

That was the message for the three, four, and five-year-old students in Stephanee Seay's Montessori class at Pontiac Elementary School when we stopped in to surprise her.

Seay has been an educator for more than 20 years; she's spent her career dedicated to educating the youngest in the school. She passed her passion for education down to her daughter Greer Crow who also teaches at Pontiac and has taught some of her mother's former students.

The parents who nominated Mrs. Seay describe her as the kind of educator who keeps her students motivated and eager to come back to school the next day. Mrs. Seay accepted the "Teacher of the Week" award graciously saying that none of this would be possible without the help of her assistant Mrs. Anderson.

Seay says that she's always impressed with the effort her students put in each day. The Montessori curriculum is geared toward teaching students at their individual level. In Mrs. Seay's words, they are not defined by a certain age group. They teach the students at the level they are with an effort to make sure they are challenging them academically.