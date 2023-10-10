Meet News 19's Teacher of the Week: Grace Lambert

In Mrs. Lambert's classroom, student are learning about shadows but this educator makes sure every student stands in the spotlight.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST COLUMBIA, South Carolina — The stage is set at Mrs. Grace Lambert's classroom at Saluda River Academy for the Arts in Lexington District Two because we're learning shapes, shadows and everything in between.

In Mrs. Lambert's first grade classroom, she let's her students' creativity shine.

"I love first grade. This is the best age," Lambert said. "They know more than kindergarten and they're doing a lot of reading. They're a little more independent than kindergarten. But they still love learning enough that it's fun."

If you ask her students like MaKynzie and Ace, they'll tell you she deserves to be the News 19 Teacher of the Week. MaKynzie nominated Mrs. Lambert for the award.

"She's the best," Ace said.

"We love Mrs. Lambert because she's very nice," MaKynzie said.

"I've never wanted to really do anything else," Lambert said. "Always has been like that. Even when I was in fifth and sixth grade, I would go help the little kids."

Lambert started her career six years ago at Herbert Wood Elementary School, also in Lexington District Two. For the past two years, she's been at Saluda River Academy for the Arts.

"Even though I've only been here two years, I feel like I know all the kids in the school. I know most of the kids in the school. Even kids I've never taught before, I know what's happening in their lives and can support kids. And I just love that environment that we have here at our school," says Lambert.

Just as it says in her classroom, Lambert says she makes sure her students dream, believe and achieve.

"I want them to come out and be a better person than when they came in. So we focus on being nice, and how to react to situations that you might not get to have at home," Lambert said.

"She's the best teacher that you can have. She's the best," Ace said.