COLUMBIA, S.C. — Antoinette Gibson uses lunch time to do more than make sure her students are fed.

For those who need a little extra help, it's a chance to feed their minds and bodies. After more than ten years as an educator she says one of the greatest rewards is when students come to her on "their time asking for help."

Gibson says that's the kind of ownership she pushes for all of her students to have when it comes to their success academically.

For Gibson, education is a second career but a true calling. Prior to becoming a teacher, she was a broker.

However, for the last decade she's come through the doors of W.A. Perry Middle in Richland District 1 prepared to teach children in her words, she give it her "100 every day."

It's not unusual to see Gibson at athletic events supporting her students. She says she wants them to know that they can count on her in and out of the classroom. Her students refer to her as a second mom because she cares about their success, and pushes them to excel.

She's become a respected example of what it means to be committed to a career in education.

"For Mrs. Gibson, this is her calling and for those who are called to teaching they won't ever leave," says her principal Dr. Robin Coletrain.

Gibson says in her opinion, there's nothing more rewarding than being a teacher.

