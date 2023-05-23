Meet News19's Teacher of the Week: Desiree Lewis

Lewis is not only an educator in Orangeburg, she also received her entire education in Orangeburg County.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Desiree Lewis has been an educator for 17 years in Orangeburg County. It's a fact that she shares with pride because Orangeburg is also home for her. She has received her entire education through the Orangeburg public school system, graduating from South Carolina State University and Claflin University with her graduate degree.

Lewis is a 2nd grade teacher at Rivelon Elementary, where her students describe her as funny, kind, and exciting. Lewis says that she's had the pleasure of teaching students who are the children of her high school classmates and can't imagine teaching anywhere else.

Lewis has an impressive list of accolades that include, but are not limited to Outstanding Educator of the year by the Rotary Club of Orangeburg, Mellichamp Teacher of the Year, and she's been recognized as the District Teacher of the Year twice.

The school year is coming to a close and with that so are the doors of Rivelon Elementary School after 68 years. However, this is not the end for Ms. Lewis's career. She's going to back to educate students where she first developed her love for learning as a student, Mellichamp Elementary School.

Ms. Lewis is our final Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. To see the other educators nominated and recognized this year click this link.