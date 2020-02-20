BLAIR, S.C. — Melissa Greene has been an educator for twelve year but this is her first year as a career specialist in Fairfield County.

Her goal is to help her students understand different careers and find one that fits their vision of what life will be like when they're adults.

Teaching comes easy for Mrs. Greene but she admits that when she was about the same age as her students she realized that she had a reading comprehension learning disability. Through the help of her teacher and parents, she was able to develop strategies that helped her overcome the challenge. Mrs. Greene says she uses some of those same strategies to help her students.

If you know a teacher like Mrs. Greene that deserves to be recognized for their hard work in the classroom, you can email us a nomination at TOW@WLTX.COM.