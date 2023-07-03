News19 Teacher of Week: Candace Mathews

Mathews has been an educator for more than 10 years and looks forward to every day in the classroom with her students.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's no cutting corners when it comes to a lesson on angles in Candace Mathews' 3rd grade class at Annie Burnside Elementary School in Richland District One. Mathews has a decade of experience under her belt and takes extra steps to make sure her students understand that their relationship does and will always extend outside of the classroom.

Mathews says, "If I'm not with them, I'm wondering what they are doing. I'll text their parents. I go to their games, or meets or whatever they have going on. If I could be with them 24/7 I would be."

Her students describe her as funny, playful, kind, talented, creative and the best teacher they've ever had. When Mathews reflects on her time as a student growing up in Sumter County she says that all of her days weren't good days.

"I hated school. I was bad. I would distract people and play and I really struggled with math. I kind of got in my head that I couldn't learn and I didn't even try because I thought, you're never going to get it. I was a very unmotivated student until someone motivated me in a way that was more than just saying you can do better," Mathews says.

She says that every day is as much of a lesson for her as it is for her students; learning from them as they do from her. She says "the best" looks different for every student and they are not defined by a letter grade next to their names. When people ask her why she's a teacher her response is, "It's not about the money. I walk away at the end of every day feeling very fulfilled. And the reward is deeper than money could ever place."