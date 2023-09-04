Teacher of the Week: Randi Ray

Being a good teacher means showing up for your students both inside and outside the classroom. This week’s top educator supports her students in many ways

ELGIN, S.C. — Seeing your teacher in the classroom is common. Seeing your teacher in the grocery store is fun. But seeing your teacher on the sidelines of your soccer game, in the seats at your dance recital or helping you sell girl scout cookies is rare.

But not for 1st grade teacher Ms. Randi Ray from Blaney Elementary School, who is our Teacher of the Week.

“The most important aspect, in my opinion, of teaching is the relationships that you build with the kids and with their families. I am a part of all these children's families and all the children that I’ve had in the past,” says Ray.

The relationship does not stop when students walk out the classroom door. You can find Ms. Ray at soccer practice, birthday parties or girl scout fundraisers.

“She's very cool. And she's very awesome. She's really nice,” says Treasure, who is a former student of Ms. Ray.

“Randi Ray is our ray of sunshine. And so, what we mean by that, is even on the gloomiest day, if you walk in her classroom, it's going to be bright,” says Jessica Brown, whose daughter Treasure is a former student of Ms. Ray.

“Words of affirmation show me the impact that I make. And I can look at their data all year long. And I can see their growth data wise, but the relationships that are built and their successes, as little people are most important to me,” says Ray.

Ms. Ray’s passion for teaching came when she was a first grader at Blaney Elementary.

“I've always wanted to be a teacher. I can remember being a kid and playing in school with my little baby dolls and stuffed animals. I have vivid memories of that as a child,” says Ray.

Now in her 6th year as an educator, Ray is using lessons she was taught to help her current students.

“I remember my first-grade teacher would read a chapter from Junie B. every day. And so that is exactly what we do every single day. We read one chapter from Junie B. And they love it,” says Ray.

You might remember when her class alone donated 3700 canned goods to Elgin Food Banks in 2021.

Today, she’s still making a difference in her community and classroom.

“From day one, she takes the time to get to know each child individually and knows how to reach them,” says Kayla Beckham, a co-worker at Blaney Elementary.

“My husband and I actually call Ms. Ray a unicorn. And what we mean by that is she's rare. You're never going to find anybody like her. And that makes her so special,” says Brown.

“She takes good care of us. And she's a very good teacher,” says Treasure.