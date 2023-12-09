Teacher of the Week: Seth Cooper

It's time to batter up for our Teacher of the Week because this educator is hitting the diamond and the classroom teaching students to be well-rounded.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — It comes as no surprise that Seth Cooper's students call him Coach Cooper because according to Head Athletics Trainer for White Knoll High School, Shelia Gordon, "Cooper never says no."

"He'll do anything that's asked of him. You can see the young men in the community and in the school. They are leaders, they are successful. And I think he takes great pride in that," says Gordon.

"One of the big things that drives me with coaching and teaching is trying to make the best human being that I possibly can. That's what kind of pushes me to do what I do," says Cooper.

And his passion for teaching shows in his nine years as an educator. At White Knoll High School he teaches PE, weightlifting and coaches baseball.

Players like Brett Cassan look up to Coach Cooper.

"He puts a lot of hard work and extra time into this. And he really puts a lot back into us as players and students here," says Cassan.

"You're making an impact on all these kids' lives and not just academically in school, but also athletically," says Cooper.

"He works hard. He spent many extra hours away from his family working and putting the work on our field to make sure it's looking good to make sure we have what we need," says Cassan.

Cooper started his educational career at Edisto High School in Orangeburg County where he grew up. But he, his wife and two daughters wanted a change of pace. So, he made the switch to White Knoll High School three years ago.

"I think first and foremost, he's just a great man. He's a great husband. He's a great father. He's just a great man overall. That really has character and leadership as one of his main priorities," says Gordon.

It's safe to say this coach hit a homerun.