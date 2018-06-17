Once again, all inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas Airport are currently being held at their origin until Sunday at 4 p.m, according to Flightaware.

This is the second time inbound flights into Charlotte were grounded Sunday.

At around 8 a.m. Sunday, American Airlines reported a technical glitch with their regional carrier PSA.

HEADS UP: According to Flightaware all inbound flights to CLT are being held at their origin until 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/3e1gVWFGeP — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) June 17, 2018

According to American Airlines, the delay, which began around 8 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m., was due to technical issues with their regional carrier PSA.

At 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Charlotte Douglas International Airport advised travelers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport following the two-hour halt of incoming flights.

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, has experienced technical issues today. Please check the status of your flight before coming to the airport. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 17, 2018

Then, a little before 2 p.m., Flightaware again said all inbound flights to the Queen City were being held at their origin until 3 p.m. before releasing another update less than an hour later that the same inbound flights would be held until 4 p.m.

American Airlines has released the following statement regarding the ground delay:

This morning, PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue, which primarily impacted flights to Charlotte. As a result of this issue, some aircraft have been delayed arriving and departing Charlotte. To better control the flow of PSA aircraft to Charlotte, a ground stop has been issued until 3 p.m. ET.

Judging by social media, folks were none too happy about the Father's Day delay.

Sitting ON THE PLANE in Des Moines, and pilot announces another “I-T crash” at @CLTAirport.



“Nothing going in or out of Charlotte” #clt@wsoctv @WBTV_News @wcnc — Alan Cavanna (@CopaCavanna) June 17, 2018

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night, a technical issue caused PSA Airlines to cancel all its remaining flights for the evening.

We are experiencing a technical issue that has caused the need to cancel the rest of our flights this evening. Our team is working hard with American Airlines to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers. — PSA Airlines (@PSAAirlinesInc) June 15, 2018

It is not clear if the technical issues on

Sunday were related to those on Thursday.