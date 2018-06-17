Once again, all inbound flights to Charlotte Douglas Airport are currently being held at their origin until Sunday at 4 p.m, according to Flightaware.
This is the second time inbound flights into Charlotte were grounded Sunday.
At around 8 a.m. Sunday, American Airlines reported a technical glitch with their regional carrier PSA.
According to American Airlines, the delay, which began around 8 a.m. and ended at 10 a.m., was due to technical issues with their regional carrier PSA.
At 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Charlotte Douglas International Airport advised travelers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport following the two-hour halt of incoming flights.
Then, a little before 2 p.m., Flightaware again said all inbound flights to the Queen City were being held at their origin until 3 p.m. before releasing another update less than an hour later that the same inbound flights would be held until 4 p.m.
American Airlines has released the following statement regarding the ground delay:
This morning, PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue, which primarily impacted flights to Charlotte. As a result of this issue, some aircraft have been delayed arriving and departing Charlotte. To better control the flow of PSA aircraft to Charlotte, a ground stop has been issued until 3 p.m. ET.
Judging by social media, folks were none too happy about the Father's Day delay.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night, a technical issue caused PSA Airlines to cancel all its remaining flights for the evening.
It is not clear if the technical issues on
Sunday were related to those on Thursday.