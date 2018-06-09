Jesse Osborne, the teen accused in the Townville Elementary School shooting of 2016, is expected in court Thursday for an arraignment, during which he'll hear the charges against him formally read.

Osborne, who turns 16 this month, was 14 at the time of the shootings. He is accused of killing his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, at their home on Sept. 28, 2016, then driving his father's truck to the elementary school three miles away and opening fire on the playground.

Investigators say the teenager fatally wounded Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old first-grader, and shot another student, hurt a third one, and shot a first-grade teacher in the shoulder. Osborne is charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

This week's arraignment at the Anderson County Courthouse is "merely procedural," said David Wagner, the 10th Judicial Circuit solicitor who is overseeing the prosecution of the case. Wagner declined to comment further Wednesday. Frank Eppes, the lawyer representing Osborne, has also declined to comment on the proceeding.

The arraignment in front of Judge R. Scott Sprouse is expected to be brief. The proceeding is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Independent Mail website Thursday afternoon.

An arraignment for Osborne would have happened months ago if he were not a child. Because of his age at the time of this arrest, the teen was afforded extra protections typically given to juveniles charged with crimes.

Prosecutors sought to have the teen tried as an adult, a designation that could make him eligible for decades in prison if he is later convicted, and after a waiver hearing in February, Family Court Judge Edgar Long determined that Osborne will be tried as an adult.

Osborne's appearance in General Sessions Court on Thursday signals the beginning of his case being treated as the case of an accused adult.

It's not yet clear who, other than lawyers and Osborne, will be present for the arraignment.

Several teachers and officials connected with the elementary school were present during his February waiver hearing. So were Renae and Rodger Hall, the parents of Jacob, but they appeared overcome by grief and left court early.

