Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An 18-year-old high school student is accused of making threats of a mass shooting at Pelion High School.

Deputies say Robert Hunter Jacob Woods, a Pelion High student, admitted to deputies Tuesday night he created multiple social media profiles to make threats against the school.

“A concerned Pelion High student made us aware of the social media messages,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “After we spoke with the student, we worked with Lexington One security officials to conduct a thorough investigation and eventually identified Woods as the user behind the account posting the threats.”

“We appreciate the fact that students quickly told their parents and law enforcement about the social media threats," Lexington School District One Superintendent Dr. Greg Little said. "Because of their diligence, law enforcement took control of the situation and resolved it quickly.”

The district encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee, or the district’s Tip Line at 803-636-8317.

Woods is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

