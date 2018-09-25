Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police say an argument lead to two people having a gun pointed at them earlier this week.

Now, Tas’Je Sha Shakur Spann, 18, is wanted on pointing and presenting a firearm charges.

A loaded gun was pointed at two acquaintances after an argument erupted outside a house on the 600 block of South Sumter Street on September 14, according to a report.

Spann was later identified as the suspect in this case. He is descried as being 6 feet tall weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

