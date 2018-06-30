Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A shooting in the Crane Creek community Friday night ended with the death of one person and the arrest of an 18-year-old.

Deputies say the victim, who later died from their injuries, was shot on the 500 block of Calvary Drive after an argument broke out around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

After a short pursuit by K-9 deputies, 18-year-old Drevon Michael Payne was taken into custody near the scene.

Payne was charged with murder and booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

