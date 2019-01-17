COLUMBIA, S.C. — A teen arrested in North Carolina is being charged in connection to a Columbia homicide earlier this month.

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Jose Martinez, was shot in the upper body on the 9400 block of Wilson Boulevard on January 6. Martinez was reportedly able to walk or drive to a neighboring lot, but later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested 17-year-old Hassan Reynolds in Greensboro, North Carolina, and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime, attempted armed robbery and possession of a pistol by person under 18.

Reynolds is being held in Greensboro as he awaits an extradition hearing.

A second suspect, 22-year-old David Earl Caughman, also faces a charge for his alleged role in the incident. Caughman is being held at the Richland County Detention Center on an accessory after the fact of murder charge.