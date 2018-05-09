Richland County, SC (WLTX) — A teen is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday in the St. Andrews area, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a shooting in the 2100 block of Apple Valley Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, officials say.

If you have any information about the shooting, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

