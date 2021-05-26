x
13-year-old boy dies in minibike crash in Lexington County

A 13-year-old was traveling south on a kicker mini bike when he left the road, struck a mailbox and collided with a tree. He was wearing a helmet.
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a teen on a minibike. 

The collision happened on May 25 around 6:40 p.m. on Williams Circle, near Courtney Drive. A 13-year-old was traveling south on a kicker mini bike when he left the road, struck a mailbox and collided with a tree. He was wearing a helmet.

According to SCHP, he was transported from the scene to a local emergency room where he died.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

