17-year-old who died in Congaree River identified

Witnesses said the 17-year-old stood on some rocks and jumped off but never resurfaced.

CAYCE, S.C. — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a suspected drowning in the Congaree River on Wednesday.

According to Coroner Fisher, the body of Mr. Javion Cannon, 17, of Columbia, was recovered from the water and pronounced deceased on scene.

Cayce Police say they received a call about a missing swimmer around 5:47 p.m. and had a boat in the water 12 minutes later. Richland County Sheriff's Department aided in the recovery of Cannon's body at approximately 9;30 p.m.

Officials say Cannon was swimming with family near the locks, between the Blossom Street bridge and the Cayce Boat Landing, where he at some point stood on rocks and jumped off. Witnesses said he went into the water but never resurfaced.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department dive team, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, and the Columbia Fire Department are assisted the Cayce Department of Public Safety in the search.

The incident is under investigation by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.