Columbia teen killed crash between dirt bike, pickup truck

Michael Thomas, 16, of Columbia, has been identified as the driver of the dirt bike in the fatal incident.

COLUMBIA, S.C. —

The Richland County Coroner says a teenager was killed in a fatal hit and run that happened on Fairfield Road late last week.

Michael Thomas, 16, of Columbia, has been identified as the driver of the dirt bike in the fatal incident.

According to the report, the collision happened May 7 on Fairfield Rd. near Crawford Rd. around 10:23 p.m. and involved a dirt bike and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

The coroner says both vehicles were traveling south on Fairfield Rd. when the Chevrolet Silverado struck the dirt bike in the rear and left the scene