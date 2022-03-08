x
14-year-old shot and killed in Columbia, deputies say

Officers say the teen was found in a wooded area just off Decker Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting near a Columbia neighborhood.

Richland County deputies say they got a call around 7:45 p.m. Monday of a shooting in a wooded area in the 2400 block of Kneece Road. That's in an area between Decker Boulevard and Brookfield Road behind a shopping center. 

Officers say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies say a 15-year-old male has been arrested in the case on a weapons charge.

They add that the investigation is active. 

“It is always devastating to lose such a young person to gun violence,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in part in a statement. “This is a community problem. We need the community to help us save the kids.”

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

