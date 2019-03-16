IRMO, S.C. — A 15-year-old is in custody after police say he eluded a traffic stop and initiated a short car chase.

Irmo police tried to pull a driver over for reckless driving on Columbia Avenue near College Street around noon Friday.

The car didn't stop. It sped off towards Archers Lane and took a quick turn into Shadowleaf Court, where it hit a street sign and ended in someone's front yard.

However the chase didn't end there, because the teen then fled on foot. Police ended up taking him into custody a few blocks away without incident.

He will now face possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and driving without a license charges in Family Court.