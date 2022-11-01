Teen missing from Batesburg-Leesville

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing a missing juvenile.
Police say the boy was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt and black sweatpants in the area of Honeysuckle and Magnolia Street around 7:30 p.m.
If you have any information police ask you to contact Sgt. Dorman at 803-532-4408 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.