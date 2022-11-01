Teen missing from Batesburg-Leesville

Police say the boy was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt and black sweatpants in the area of Honeysuckle and Magnolia Street.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing a missing juvenile.

Police say the boy was last seen wearing a black Puma shirt and black sweatpants in the area of Honeysuckle and Magnolia Street around 7:30 p.m.

If you have any information police ask you to contact Sgt. Dorman at 803-532-4408 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: