Have you seen him? Teen missing from Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to find a missing teen.

16-year-old Jaydin Beausoleil was last seen early Wednesday morning near Sweetwater Road in St. Matthews, according to deputies.

Beausoleil stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and wears glasses, deputies say. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a red hoodie and carrying a black bookbag.