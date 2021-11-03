x
Have you seen him? Teen missing from Calhoun County

16-year-old Jaydin Beausoleil was last seen wearing gray pants, a red hoodie and carrying a black bookbag.
Credit: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to find a missing teen.

16-year-old Jaydin Beausoleil was last seen early Wednesday morning near Sweetwater Road in St. Matthews, according to deputies.

Beausoleil stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and wears glasses, deputies say. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a red hoodie and carrying a black bookbag. 

If you see Beausoleil or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 803-874-2741 with any information.

