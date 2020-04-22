WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Gavin Michael Merrill is described as a 16-year-old white male with a shaved head and glasses, who stands approximately 5’ 7” tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police say Merrill left his West Columbia home on Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark zip-up jacket, light-colored blue jeans and blue shoes.

If you see Merrill or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721.