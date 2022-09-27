Teen missing from Lexington, police say

16-year-old Caroline Vincent has pink hair and was last seen wearing a Substation II shirt with brown pants.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street, where she ran away from the vehicle she was riding in.

Vincent has pink hair and was last seen wearing a Substation II shirt with brown pants.