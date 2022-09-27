Teen missing from Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Police say 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street, where she ran away from the vehicle she was riding in.
Vincent has pink hair and was last seen wearing a Substation II shirt with brown pants.
If you see Vincent or have any information as to her whereabouts, police ask you to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 with information.
