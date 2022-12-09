Have you seen her? Teen missing from Newberry County

16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen in the area of Blackberry Lane in Pomaria, according to deputies.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen in the area of Blackberry Lane in Pomaria, South Carolina, according to deputies.

Deputies say Aquil is 5'6" and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing yellow sweatpants and a red/black puffy jacket.

If you see Aquil or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies as you to contact the Newberry County Sheriff's Office at (803) 321-2211 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: