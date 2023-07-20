x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Authorities search for missing teen in Newberry County: Here's what we know

Oscar Washington Davis left home sometime Thursday morning.
Credit: Newberry County Sheriff's Office
Oscar Washington Davis

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen who left his home early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said 13-year-old Oscar Washington Davis is missing from the 4700 block of S.C. Highway 395. Deputies are searching for Washington in the area and asking the public to report if they see him.

Davis is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds and has red hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and might be without shoes.

The sheriff's office asked anyone who sees Davis to call their offices at 803-321-2222 or 911.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Sumter County deputies need your help finding a missing 16-year-old

Before You Leave, Check This Out