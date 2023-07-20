Authorities search for missing teen in Newberry County: Here's what we know

Oscar Washington Davis left home sometime Thursday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen who left his home early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office said 13-year-old Oscar Washington Davis is missing from the 4700 block of S.C. Highway 395. Deputies are searching for Washington in the area and asking the public to report if they see him.

Davis is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds and has red hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and might be without shoes.