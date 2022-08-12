x
Teen reported missing in West Columbia

The teen was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black t-shirt and black sandals. She was also carrying a brown pocketbook, possibly backpack style.
Credit: West Columbia Police Department

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

15-year-old Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing yesterday, according to police. Her family said they last saw her on August 7 but that Isabella had communicated with family since then. 

Perez was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black t-shirt and black sandals. She was also carrying a brown pocketbook, possibly backpack style. 

Police say Perez has two small moles on the right side of her face along her lower jaw and does not have any piercings.  

If you have information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

