Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge for a shooting incident that happened last month.

Kershawn Nicole Johnson, 18, is accused of shooting a woman in the upper body near Rehoboth Restoration Church at 5801 Koon Road on August 7.

The woman, identified as 52-year-old Brenda Victoria Jackson, was reportedly found in a wooded area behind the church.

Johnson was booked at the Richland County Detention Center on September 13 and faces murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charges.

