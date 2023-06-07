The parents said they heard a loud 'boom,' went outside and found their daughter on the ground with burns on her clothing.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage girl who was struck by lightning last week was swinging in a swing attached to a tree in her backyard. Her parents called 911 to their home in the 200 block of Lige Branch Lane just after 7 p.m. Saturday, a St. Johns County incident report states. The parents told first responders the teen was alone outside when they heard a loud "boom." The child's mother went outside and found her daughter on the ground, conscious, breathing irregularly with burns on her clothing and abrasions on her neck and legs.

The child was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital in downtown Jacksonville. Her condition has not been released.

Bishop Snyder High School posted about the incident on its Facebook page identifying the girl as Addison Petry, class of 26. "When you read this, please stop everything you are doing and pray for sweet, smart, kind Addison Petry '26," the post states. "While outside Saturday, Addison was struck by lightning and is hospitalized. She needs every prayer we have."

The post was shared 149 times and had 150 comments from well-wishers on Friday.