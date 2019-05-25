An autopsy has given some insights into the death of an 18-year-old who was hit by a car and killed in Lexington County last week.

Damarj Torrel Morris, 18, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by a car on the 400 block of Broad Street around 10 p.m. May 18.

Troopers say Morris was in the roadway illegally at the time. A toxicology test also showed that he was under the influence of alcohol, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

The driver, who wasn't injured, reportedly stopped to render aid after the incident.