Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - A 15-year-old student is in custody after bringing a handgun and fully loaded magazine to school Wednesday.

The 15-year-old told students at Lakewood High School he was afraid of being bullied, and that's why he brought the weapon to school, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Several of those students told school officials, who then contacted authorities. An unloaded handgun along with ammunition were later found in the juvenile's backpack.

In 2014, the same student sent emails threatening to "shoot up Hillcrest Middle School" while he was a student there. In those emails, he also reportedly threatened the lives of Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis and former Sumter School District Superintendent Frank Baker.

No one was injured during either incident.

"I want the public to know that we will do everything within out power to see that the student who was taken into custody does not get a third opportunity to endanger our schools," said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

The student is charged with bringing a gun to school and is currently detained at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

© 2018 WLTX