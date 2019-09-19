BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the arrest of a juvenile who made threats to a Richland District Two school.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, a resource officer at Westwood High School was notified by a school staffer that a student had sent threatening messages through social media. The message presented to the resource officer said the student threatened “kill someone” at the school, and that students “better watch y’all back.”

Once the student was identified, he was questioned by the deputy. The student admitted to the deputy he had sent the threatening message through Instagram on the night of Sep. 18, 2019, because he was dealing with depression. The student told the deputy he knew that what he did was wrong, but didn’t know how to deal with his depression.

The student was charged with student threats and released to his parents.