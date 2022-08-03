Three more teens charged with murder in killing of 14-year-old in Columbia

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old have each been charged with murder.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of three more teenagers in the killing of a 14-year-old that happened earlier this month near a Columbia neighborhood.

Deputies say that two 14-year-olds and a 15-year old have been charged with murder. Their names have not been released because of their ages. Officers also say that the 15-year-old has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Prior to this, Richland County police arrested a 16-year-old on March 8 who was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.

The shooting happened in a wooded area near the 2400 block of Kneece Road just before 7:45 p.m. on March 7. Officers responded to the call of a person being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a dead teen who endured multiple gunshot wounds.