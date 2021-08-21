Teen girls killed in Lexington County crash identified

The coroner reports that another vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified two teens who died on Friday in a crash just outside of South Congaree.

According to a press release from the office of Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened as the two 18-year-olds were traveling on W. Dunbar Road attempting to cross Edmund Highway to Old Dunbar Road.

According to the coroner's office, another vehicle failed to yield the right-of-way. As a result, Alexis Nicole Evans of West Columbia and Maliyah Claire Scott of Lexington were killed.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading north on Old Dunbar Road as Evans and Scott were heading south on West Dunbar Road in a 2016 Ford Focus. Trooper Lee said that the pickup truck attempted a left turn in front of the teens which caused the accident. The driver of the pickup truck has not been identified publicly but was hospitalized following the crash.

The coroner's office said Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott later died from her injuries after being taken to an area hospital for treatment.