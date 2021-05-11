Columbia 15-year-old, 17-year-old killed in shooting

The coroner said she wanted to put a face to a name to the violence in the city.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says two teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.

Columbia Police Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m., Monday, May 10 at the Madison Station Apartments on 4020 Ulmer Road, off Leesburg Road in southeast Columbia.

Desmond Williams, 15, and Reginald Nixon Jr., 17, were both hit by gunfire. Nixon died at the scene while Williams died at the hospital. Rutherford said both deaths were ruled homicides.

Rutherford held a news conference to announced the deaths to put a face on the reality of the gun violence.

"No mother should have to bury a child," Rutherford said.

Columbia police are still working to determine what happened and have not yet publicly identified a suspect or a motive.