COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four auto dealership around Columbia have been victims to car thefts and burglaries, and now six teens are facing charges for those crimes.

The burglaries occurred over a two-week span and caused more than $50,000 in property damages and $70,000 in stolen property, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Several cars were stolen from Auto Pros at 6001 Two Notch Road; Godwin Motors at 4032 West Beltline Road; Audi of Columbia at 6301 Two Notch Road; and two incidents at the Sloan Motors at 5131 Two Notch Road.

Here is the look at what was taken:

2 Audi’s from Audi Dealership (both recovered)

1 Mustang from Auto Pros (recovered)

3 vehicles from Godwin: one Durango, one Nissan Centra and one VW Tiguan (all recovered)

1 Red Jeep Grand Cherokee from Sloan Motors (hasn't been recovered)

Deputies say tips from the public led to the identification of these suspects:

Keith Hopkins, 17, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny. Abdula Grate and Jamal Smalls, both 16, are being charged as adults. Grate is charged with five counts of second-degree burglary and five counts of grand larceny. Smalls is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, petit larceny and grand larceny over $10,000. They were all booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

Three other suspects, one 15 year old and two 14 year olds, have also been charged with various crimes linked to these burglaries.