How to register your tegu lizard in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials are asking owners of black and white tegus lizard and their hybrids to be registered with the state.

The lizard naturally lives in South America but has been brought to the U.S. over time and has now been documented in several counties in the state. this The lizard can get up to four feet long, but once let out into the wild, they wreak havoc on our native species causing an issue here in the Palmetto State.

As of May 28, 2021 a new regulation prohibits the lizard and their hybrids from being reproduced or brought into the state. However, if you already have one or one of their hybrids you will now be required to register and microchip your lizard with DNR by September 25th.