Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Telehealth visits are on the rise in South Carolina.

March 6, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) launched a free virtual urgent care service for South Carolinians. People who believe they have symptoms of the coronavirus can talk with a doctor from home.

"We are working through a little bit of a backlog right now, but we're catching up," said Ed O'Bryan, M.D., Director of Teleservices for MUSC.

As of Friday, numbers from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston show nearly 5,000 people accessed their free virtual urgent care system and 3,000 completed visits with healthcare providers.

However, those numbers are changing rapidly - especially within last 24 hours.

"Volumes have really picked up quite a bit. I don't know if it's because of President Trump's speech [Wednesday] night, but our volumes are definitely way, way up," said O'Bryan. "Without giving specific numbers, I can say we've doubled overnight."

Because of this large response, O'Bryan says they've activated an emergency staffing pool. Over 40 health care professionals signed up to staff the telecare service.

He says people aren't just coming forward with COVID-19 concerns.

"Some people just have the regular flu, some people just have other issues," said O'Bryan. "A lot of people wanna know, 'What's my risk for having COVID infection?'"

This online service will not give you a coronavirus test automatically. If a doctor believes you need testing, MUSC will contact you and schedule you for a test. If you're not in the Charleston area, MUSC will help you find a place nearby.

"We're reserving the tests for those who are extremely likely to need tests based on the CDC guidelines currently," said O'Bryan. "But we think as testing ramps up within the next few weeks, more people will be tested as they screen through the program."

As of Thursday, over 20 coronavirus tests were sent out through MUSC's new drive-thru testing center in Charleston. In the Citadel Mall parking lot is where patients who are approved through the virtual care service can pick up a test.

"As far as I know, we're the first - if not in the United States - if not one of the first in the world - to truly combine a seamless virtual program with our drive-thru testing center," said O'Bryan.

Health experts say if you don't get recommended for a test, that's not a bad thing.

They still want you to monitor your symptoms at home, and if you do get sick, you can do another free virtual visit.

"You try to look for silver linings in bad situations and we really hope this will be a tipping point for telehealth," said O'Bryan. "I read an article that said maybe this will tip it over to where going to get care in person may be your second option instead of your first."

To take advantage of MUSC's free telehealth service, visit MUSC.care. You'll need to log in to create an account, then use the promo code "COVID19" to talk to a doctor. The program will remain free and open until further notice.

Due to higher call volumes, MUSC asks for a little more patience for the virtual urgent care visits.