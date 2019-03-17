Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) -- Tenants were displaced after a fire at an Orangeburg County apartment complex.

The fire broke out at the Carrington Rentals Apartments off Corona Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Times and Democrat reports that firefighters found two units in flames when they arrived.

In all, eight units were damaged.

Four children were examined for smoke inhalation, according to the Times and Democrat. Another person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The T&D is reporting that four hours before the fire, firefighters were at the same complex to put out a dumpster fire. Officials are still trying to determine of the two incidents are connected.

Witnesses tell News 19 several tenants were displaced.

Officials are still working to figure out the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 19 for any updates.