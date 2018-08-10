Florence, SC (AP, WLTX) - Fellow police officers, young people he mentored and his fellow deacons at his church all remembered the love, passion and courage of a South Carolina officer killed in the line of duty.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carroway's funeral was Monday. The 52-year-old officer was wearing his dress police uniform in HIS open casket. The bottom half of it was draped in an American flag. The logo of his favorite NFL team, the Oakland Raiders, was on the inside of the casket's lid.

Carraway worked for Florence for more than 30 years. Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela called him a tough peacemaker, determined and courageous.

Carraway was shot and killed while assisting at a scene in the Vintage Place subdivision in Florence last Wednesday afternoon. Florence County Sheriff's deputies had gone to a home there to question a man about an alleged sexual assault when the man's father opened fire on them, according to investigators.

In addition to Carraway, six other officers were shot in the attack. They've been identified as Officers Brian Hart, Travis Scott, and Scott Williamson,with the Florence Police Department and Deputy Arie Davis, Investigators Sarah Miller, and Investigator Farrah Turner with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Two officers with the police department have been released from the hospital. There was no update on how the other officers' are doing over the weekend, but on Friday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said they were in critical condition.

