COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a fire closed a Harbison area Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant announced they will be reopening Thursday.

Texas Roadhouse located at 400 Columbiana Drive will reopen today following a small fire on Tuesday.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and according to a tweet from Columbia Fire, the fire happened in the ventilation system.

According to the restaurant, because of The City of Columbia Fire and Police Departments and the Irmo Fire and Police Departments, the fire was extinguished quickly with no damage to the restaurant.

The staff at Texas Roadhouse also included that they would like to thank all the first responders for their quick work and the community for their support.

