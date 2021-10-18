x
Texas Roadhouse announces tuition reimbursement program, national hiring event

Columbia Texas Roadhouse locations will host a hiring event on October 25 to fill both full and part-time positions.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Americans return to work, Texas Roadhouse announced Monday it is rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members, including hourly employees, interested in pursuing a college degree. 

The announcement coincides with a National Hiring Day event on Monday, October 25. Columbia locations will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions. 

The restaurant says any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.

Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, October 25, at each participating location.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 610 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse was named one of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes. Texas Roadhouse also ranked sixth on FSR Magazine's Top 50 list of Full-Service Restaurants within the US. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.

