Columbia, SC (WLTX) - We asked for your help for the victims of Hurricane Florence, and you answered the call.

WLTX teamed up with Cumulus Radio for a Hurricane Florence relief drive Tuesday, and many of you showed up to show your generosity. It was held in the parking lot of the Lowes Foods at 5222 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

The drive collected donations of non-perishables, bottled water, cleaning products, baby food, diapers and pet food.

If you weren't able to get there, there are always plenty of ways to help the victims. We've got all that information in the link below.

