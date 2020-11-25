Car crash puts deputy in hospital, delays Thanksgiving food giveaway

A truck delivering 1,500 boxes of food was delayed 4 hours the day before Thanksgiving.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wreck on Interstate 20 sent a Kershaw Deputy to the hospital and delayed a Thanksgiving food giveaway.

A woman waited four and a half hours at Bethlehem Baptist Church to receive a Thanksgiving box that was delayed by traffic.

Around 11 a.m., a vehicle speeding down I-20 crashed into the back of a Kershaw Deputy causing a backup on the interstate.

“He said he could see the car coming like it lost control and it smashed into his car," Sheriff Lee Boan shared with News19.

The vehicle was stolen from Florida, according to law enforcement. When a Highway Patrolman saw that it was stolen and driving too fast, he called in a 'be on the lookout.' That's when the Kershaw deputy positioned himself, unknowing he was going to be hit.

Both the deputy and the driver of the vehicle were taken to the hospital. The deputy is doing fine and had routine tests taken, according to law enforcement.

The woman driving the vehicle is in more serious condition and is being charged with a DUI, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to Trooper David Jones.

The food was delivered to The Bethlehem Baptist Church in Columbia after the crash delayed it's arrival.

Pastor Anthony McCallum said, “Close to 1500 boxes is on the way and we want to make sure that every car leaves here with a Thanksgiving box.”

The truck was filled with over a thousand boxes of food to give out to the community.

“It doesn’t bother me to have to sit and wait because I appreciate everything that the church is doing for us," says church member Mary Smith who waited four and a half hours.

After four hours, Columbia community members were given boxes filled with fruits, vegetables, milk, potatoes and more,